How To Get ‘Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev’s Sultry Look

We’ve said it before, but Nina Dobrev is (in our opinion) the most stunning young actress in Hollywood, and at the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest she walked the red carpet looking even more beautiful in a makeup look that featured her luminous skin and high cheekbones.

Makeup artist Amy Nadine walked us through how she created this gorgeous, natural look for The Vampire’s Diaries star from beginning to end.

In order to create that instant radiance, Nadine said she prepped the skin with Clarins Beauty Flash Balm. After applying a layer of foundation all over Dobrev’s face, Nadine contoured her cheekbones, temples and along the hairline and jawline with Hourglass Illume in Bronze Light.

To make the apples of Dobrev’s cheeks stand out, Nadine applied a sheer coat of Kevyn Aucoin Cream Blush in Tansoleil (a peachy pink), which complimented the punch of pink on her pout.

When it came to making Dobrev’s eyes pop, Nadine applied Chanel Illusion D’Ombre in Epatant all over her lid with her finger before drawing in a crease by tracing Jemma Kidd Makeup School Stardust Creme Shadow in Comet. A few more sweeps of liquid along the upper and lower lashline with a few coats of mascara and Dobrev’s look was complete.

We’ve seen a lot of pink lips on the red carpet lately, and it is a trend we are definitely keeping an eye on this spring. What do you think of this look — too innocent or just striking enough?

Photo via Admedia/Sipa