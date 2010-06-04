Get The Ultimate Summer Look: Nikki Reed’s Coral Lips & Bronzed Skin!

Looking for the perfect makeup look to make you sizzle this summer? Look no further than Eclipse star Nikki Reed’s glowing bronze skin and sexy coral lips. Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop from Nikki’s makeup artist on how to score her summery makeup look. Check out her tips now!

Photo: © Getty Images

When I think of summer makeup two things immediately come to mind, bronzer and coral lips. I think most of us have bronzing down by now but getting the perfect coral lip has totally eluded me. Until now. Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles created the perfect summer pout on Eclipse star, Nikki Reed for the Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 1 in LA. Naturally, I had to find out how you and I could copy her quintessential warm weather look.

“Nikki’s skin color has a gorgeous summer glow to it and the coral plays off that perfectly,” Fiona says. “It compliments the golden tones of the skin. That said, I also love coral with pale skin-ok I just love coral!” Good news for women of all colors! So, what is the gorgeous hue Nikki is sporting? The brand-spankin’ new Tom Ford Beauty Private Blend Lip Color in True Coral. “They are a dream!” Fiona says. “I am so in love with them.” I can totally attest to the dreaminess of these lipsticks too. I got my hands on a few gorgeous hues and I haven’t been able to put them down since. They are in one word: sexy. There’s no other word to describe the amazing packaging, color and texture of Tom Ford’s tubes.

“This coral is so good because it’s just the right combination of pink and orange,” Fiona explains. “The formula can be worn more on the sheer side if you use you finger to dab it on/blot it, or, you can build it up to a great opaque color. For Nikki, I pushed the color into the lip with my ring finger,” Fiona says. “It gives it a fresher, less ‘grown up,’ look when the lips aren’t perfectly lined and there are no sharp lines or edges.”

For those of us doing this look at home, Fiona has some great advice for what to pair with such a pretty pout. “With a statement lip, I prefer to keep the rest of the face a little more bare. You don’t want to start looking overly made up so try to use restraint when doing your eyes and skin. A little glow to the skin, a curled lash and even just a touch of Vaseline on the lids would do the trick.”

If you want the full Nikki look however, here’s what you should do. Fiona started out by mixing a bit of Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint in Bronzed into Nikki’s usual foundation for an added sun-kissed glow. “I kept her eyes fairly neutral because I didn’t want any other feature to compete with the lip color,” Fiona says. “I used light bronzes that reflected the light to make her eyes look open and big.” As a liner, Fiona used Chanel Long Lasting Eyeliner in Vert Bronze, a mossy green hue, along the top lash line to make the hazel in her eyes pop. A coat of Lancôme Virtuose Mascara in Black finished off the look.

– Marta Topran