Rising Star Nikki Chasin Shares Her Biggest Lesson Learned From Cynthia Rowley

All summer long we’ve been showcasing our Rule Breakers, a video series featuring provocative women who are at the top of their game and paved their own unique ways of getting there. We learned about everything from self esteem and life lessons for social media from Chrissy Teigen, to bending the rules and taking risks from designer Cynthia Rowley. These fearless women even took the time to mentor budding provocateurs in similar fields, to encourage the next generation of rule-breaking stars.

In the video above, we sit with emerging designer Nikki Chasin, who was mentored by Rowley, as she reflects on her experience a part of the Rule Breakers series. “Spending the day with Cynthia Rowley gave me the courage to really push the boundaries with my own line and go for what I want,” she told us when asked about how the experience has changed her.

Watch along as she shares more about her own collection and reflects on all the great lessons she learned from Cynthia, and how they have forever changed the way she approaches her designs.

