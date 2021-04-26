’90s Supermodel Niki Taylor Is a CoverGirl Again & She Looks Exactly the Same

I might have only been a kid in the early 1990s but I still remember Niki Taylor becoming a CoverGirl—the first spokesmodel younger than 18 years old to sign a major contract with the brand. She went on to cover magazines such as Allure, Vogue, Elle and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, as well as fronted campaigns from Liz Claiborne, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace and more. She was everywhere.

Even as a kid, I remember Taylor being one of everyone’s favorite models. I can picture my mom dressing just like her. Part of her appeal was her humanity and honesty. In 1995, her 17-year-old sister Krissy tragically died. Then in 2001, she was seriously injured in a car accident and had to undergo more than 50 surgeries and years of physical therapy. We watched Taylor go through these incredibly difficult struggles and come out on the other side. I’d say that’s pretty damn inspiring.

At 46 years old, she’s not slowing down. Taylor is officially a CoverGirl again as the new ambassador of the Simply Ageless Collection. She posted her new commercial to her Instagram with the caption, “Once a COVERGIRL, always a COVERGIRL! I’m excited to be back with my @covergirl family and to share the secret to healthy, youthful looking skin! I filmed this at home, in my backyard with the help of my hubby & friends – it was a blast!” She even shared a photo of her ’90s CoverGirl campaign.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging, it’s shocking how little Taylor has changed. She barely looks older than she did in her ’90s campaign. Hopefully during this partnership, we’ll get to learn even more about her beauty secrets. For now, you can shop her fave foundation.

The popular foundation helps plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with a hyaluronic complex and vitamin C. It’s all about healthier skin while wearing makeup. We can’t wait to see more from Taylor and CoverGirl.