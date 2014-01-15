Nike’s New Fuel Band Is As Fashionable As It Is Healthy

Most everybody has some kind of “fit” band these days, but most of them are conspicuously unattractive and, quite frankly, a little dull. Not the latest from Nike. Their newest Silver Nike + Fuelband SE collection is a super-stylish addition to the world of bracelets that measure your fitness. The latest in Nike’s Metaluxe collection, the Silver Nike will be available as a limited-edition release starting January 19. Previous Metaluxe editions have also included a rose gold version, in keeping with recent trends.

The new SE collections do all the stuff the standard Nike fuelbands do, the cool features that made us obsess over them in the first place: The track your calories and steps, and ineffable Nike Fuel points, those pesky proprietary units of measurement that keep up with some vague level of energy output. Plus, they sync you up with friends who are fellow Nike Fuel users, and allow you to track your progress online. Yay, group runs!

And here’s the best part about the new deluxe versions: They now have the ability to tell you to get up off your butt and move once an hour. Certainly a reminder all of us could use.