Pumped for plaid!

Everyone is mad about plaid.

Ever since I saw Jenny Humphrey wearing the Dolce & Gabbana plaid shirt dress on an episode of Gossip Girl, I’ve been obsessed with finding just the right plaid that was lumberjack-chic and wouldn’t set me back a down payment on a car.

I’ve been looking everywhere. I even stopped into LL Bean to see what they had and the only colors in stock were hunter green with yellow stripes or white with pink. A little less woodsy, a little more Vogue.

My pursuit for plaid has also spilled over into sleep wear as well. A few weeks ago I was flipping through the Victoria Secret catalogue happened across the flannel sleepshirt.







“OMG this is so cute!” I squealed.

A few days later I went into a Vicki Secret and found one. When I got home the results were not quite what I expected. Now, mind you, I do not look like the girl modeling the sleepshirt in the picture above. However I expected the nightgown to at least fit over my butt.

I stared at myself in the mirror and was thinking about what day this week I had time to stop at the mall to return this when I realized that maybe I didn’t have to return it. It didn’t look all that nightgown-y. It fit in my arms and chest. And it hit right at my hips.

Hmmmmm…? Could I wear it as a shirt??

No Lisa. No. You cannot wear a nightgown as a shirt. You do not wear pajamas during the day!

I’m still on the hunt for the perfect chic flannel shirt. I’m making it my New Year’s resolution!