The Best Nights for Every Skin Type, According to an Aesthetician

Scroll To See More Images

Ahh, creams! Such a warm velvety rich delicacy that brings the ultimate joy to all humanity in some form via body product, hair sealant, or palatably whipped, buttered, even cheesed. It’s true that the puree is a vital part of daily activities. (Randomly dashing whipped cream in your mouth during runs to the fridge is still a scandalous yet tastefully therapeutic feat). But when it comes to skincare, just know that night creams for your skin type are simply one of the most important gems of the routine.

“While sleeping, the skin begins a natural reparative process” explains skin expert Lisa Guidi, licensed medical aesthetician and founding owner of Erase Spa in New York City. “When you use a night cream with the right active ingredients for your skin, you’re giving that little extra push your skin needs”, she furthered and we must agree with this “TLC” method. Night creams are generally thicker in consistency and have higher concentrations of ingredients that boost cell turnover and boast slower absorption rates.

Day creams differ by being more lightweight hydrators that really act as a companion to makeup and sunscreen. Night creams are solely focused on feeding the skin with active ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids that chemically exfoliate the uppermost dermis layers to reveal brighter, younger looking skin. They may also contain ingredients like retinol which break down in the sun so they are only suggested to use at night.

Moreover, night creams are not a one-size-fits-all product. Unlike facial cleansers, where in most cases, dermatologists recommend gentle face washes to everyone, night creams should be catered to your specific skin type. Whether you have dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone skin, or combination skin, a nice luscious bed cream is out there to further heighten your skin beauty.

Ahead check out our suggestions for select night creams that are suitable for your skin type and achieve a commendatory glow.

For Dry Skin: SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2

Dry skin is a result of inadequate natural oil production called sebum. So tapping into this formula made with Vitamin E, essential oils, pure ceramides, and fatty acids will entirely improve the elasticity and moisture levels of that tough skin.

$128 at Dermstore

For Dry Skin: Sken by Erase Spa Thirsty Intense Moisturizer

A “heavy-duty” moisturizer, better for dry/combo skin, this product delivers an indispensable mixture of hyaluronic acid levels, Vitamin E, copper peptides and light oils to penetrate deep, restoring hydration at the root level.

$30 at Erase Spa

For Oily Skin: GlyDerm Hydrotone Lite

Unlike dry skin that has a lack of natural sebum, oily skin overproduces sebum which in turn can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Glyderm’s light non-greasy formula helps balance sebum levels and minimizes pores.

$39 at Dermstore

For Oily Skin: Verso Night Cream

Since this product is fueled with retinol 8, antioxidants, and oat extracts with major anti-inflammatory effects, this makes for a terrific night cream for someone with oily breakouts or even acne-prone skin.

$110 at Dermstore

For Acne-Prone Skin: Philosophy Clear Days Ahead Oil-Free Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment & Moisturizer

When you are acne-prone you may need a little extra care so the salicylic acid and oligopeptide-10 in this moisturizer provides blemish free fighting forces that leave skin happier and less irritated.

$39 at Ulta

For Acne-Prone Skin: La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer

Truth is, if you have oily or acne-prone skin, you need the same kind of mattifying power in the day as you do in the night. This moisturizer targets excess oil and reduces large pores even while you sleep.

$32 at Amazon

For Combination Skin: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream

Designed to soften skin, this non-comodogenic formula restores the skin barrier by infusing ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II which will target all areas of combination skin while in its receptive state.

$13 at Target

For Combination Skin: Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry

Combination skin can be tricky when it comes to navigating the oily and dry areas, but this formula gives you a light gentle exfoliation here, and a light hydration there to make for a perfectly blended out night cream.

$61 at Skinceuticals

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.