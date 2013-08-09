10 Nighttime Beauty Essentials

At the end of the day, we all find solitude in taking off our makeup, getting in bed and falling asleep as quickly as possible. We know you don’t have time for a lengthy makeup removal process or tons of products to apply, and we can appreciate that. While some products serve their purpose during the day, there are some that you just can’t live without for a nighttime beauty routine.
Whether it’s a natural makeup remover or a hair mask that restores your tresses by morning, there’s no time like the middle of the night for a good beauty treatment. We’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite nighttime products that have become essentials for us. Take a look at our must-haves above and tell us what you use at night in the comments below!
Everything you need for your best beauty sleep ever.
Who doesn't love some beauty sleep? Make your beauty street extra beautiful (and dark) with this fun sleep mask.
Breakfast At Tiffany's Sleep Mask, $32.48, Amazon.com
Problem areas on your face are troublesome and hard to take care of all the time. With a spot treatment, you're concentrating on one area rather than over-treating your entire face with too many products, creating more issues than you had when you started.
Natural Acne Solutions Targeted Spot Treatment, $10, Burtsbees.com
You don't have time in the middle of the day to whiten your teeth, so save the task for nighttime once you're done eating for the night.
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Advanced Seal No Slip Technology, $42.99, Drugstore.com
To buff away dry, dull skin on your lips, use an exfoliator before bed and apply a moisturizer when you're done. You'll be sure to wake up with smooth, supple lips come morning.
Lush Bubble Gum Lip Scrub, $9.95, Lushusa.com
Whether or not you use a lip scrub, make sure you're moisturizing your lips come night. While you sleep, your lips will really be able to absorb the moisture.
Own Nighttime Lip Therapy, $9.99, Drugstore.com
During any time throughout the year, your hair can always use a pick me up and, doing a hair treatment overnight really lets it soak into your strands (just be sure to rinse in the morning).
Sachajuan Over Night Hair Repair, $60, Sephora.com
If you skip moisturizer at night, you're wasting 8 hours of unadulterated hydration on your skin.
Philosophy Hope In A Jar Night, $48, Sephora.com
Dehydration, tired eyes, stress and genetics are all things that can contribute to dark circles and trouble spots around the eyes. Try a treatment or serum to help repair your eyes overnight.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye, $62, Esteelauder.com
When you go to bed with smooth, moisturized skin, you'll wake up the next day feeling glowing and radiant.
Soap & Glory, The Righteous Butter Body Butter, $20, Soapandglory.com
Use it on wet or dry skin and this remover will free your face of makeup, leaving behind nothing but moisturized skin.
Nars Makeup Cleansing Oil, $40, Narscosmetics.com