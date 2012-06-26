Up All Night: Stay Gorgeous Straight Through ‘Til Morning

The invite reads: Dinner at NYC hotspot Catch at 8pm, followed by drinks on the rooftop (with a view!), followed by dancing at famed meatpacking district club SL, where you might catch a glimpse of a celebrity or two. Looks like this isn’t going to be an early night in bed! Here are some simple pointers will keep you (and your locks) looking great so you feel confident for your best night ever.

You’ve got the outfit picked out and a new attention-grabbing lipstick in tow. Now what to do with the hair? A messy bun is one of the hottest looks right now — effortless and chic. One of the tricks of a messy bun is that it can be taken down easily to create a brand new look. Trust us: this type of night needs variety!

Bi-coastal celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin says great-looking hair starts with the right foundation, and you should listen to her advice. After all, she’s worked with some of our favorite star’s envious locks including Penelope Cruz, Sophia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie just to name a few. Oh, not to mention she has styled some of the most trend-setting fashion week shows and toured with Madonna (!).

Atkin recommends washing with CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ to build the foundation to prep for any hairstyle. With the right products, you can achieve your best style. Atkin always uses a high-powered blow dryer with a cool air switch to help reduce frizz and bolster shine. Once dry, it’s time to put your hair back (don’t forget the cool blast for shine!).

To pull off the messy bun just follow these easy steps:

1. Twist hair and wrap around your thumb either high or low (depending on the look you want).

2. Secure with bobby pins. Pull out a few wispy pieces.

3. ….and Voila! A messy bun.

To go from sexy-sophisticated to fun, fun beach waves, just take out the bobby pins, shake out and dance! You may be up all night, but go on: let your hair down.

For more information on our relationship with Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™: cmp.ly/3