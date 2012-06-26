StyleCaster
Up All Night: Stay Gorgeous Straight Through ‘Til Morning

Ann Brady
by
Up All Night: Stay Gorgeous Straight Through ‘Til Morning
The invite reads: Dinner at NYC hotspot Catch at 8pm, followed by drinks on the rooftop (with a view!), followed by dancing at famed meatpacking district club SL, where you might catch a glimpse of a celebrity or two. Looks like this isn’t going to be an early night in bed! Here are some simple pointers will keep you (and your locks) looking great so you feel confident for your best night ever.

You’ve got the outfit picked out and a new attention-grabbing lipstick in tow. Now what to do with the hair? A messy bun is one of the hottest looks right now — effortless and chic. One of the tricks of a messy bun is that it can be taken down easily to create a brand new look. Trust us: this type of night needs variety!

Bi-coastal celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin says great-looking hair starts with the right foundation, and you should listen to her advice. After all, she’s worked with some of our favorite star’s envious locks including Penelope Cruz, Sophia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Nicole Richie just to name a few. Oh, not to mention she has styled some of the most trend-setting fashion week shows and toured with Madonna (!).

Atkin recommends washing with CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ to build the foundation to prep for any hairstyle. With the right products, you can achieve your best style. Atkin always uses a high-powered blow dryer with a cool air switch to help reduce frizz and bolster shine. Once dry, it’s time to put your hair back (don’t forget the cool blast for shine!).

To pull off the messy bun just follow these easy steps:

1. Twist hair and wrap around your thumb either high or low (depending on the look you want).

2. Secure with bobby pins. Pull out a few wispy pieces.

3. ….and Voila! A messy bun.

To go from sexy-sophisticated to fun, fun beach waves, just take out the bobby pins, shake out and dance! You may be up all night, but go on: let your hair down.

For more information on our relationship with Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™: cmp.ly/3

 

Check out some of our favorite NYC spots, products and do's.

Catch, NYC: When you know you will be out all evening at all the hotspots, a little preparation for the night is needed.

The Catch rooftop lounge provides amazing views of the historic Meatpacking District in NYC.

Celebrity stylist Jen Atkin knows building the right foundation for strong, beautiful hair is essential for creating the perfect style. When your hair looks great, you have the confidence to have your best night ever. And who can disagree with that?

Atkin recommends CLEAR Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™ -- a breakthrough approach that starts with scalp nourishment. Feed scalp. Feed beauty.

A tool always in her arsenal is a high-powered hair dryer like this one (this one by X5 Superlite, $119.95, even folds up!).

Photo: X5 Superlite/X5 Superlite

We love this effortless chic messy bun via Joanna Goddard. Wear yours high or low to suit your taste.

