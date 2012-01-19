Snooki’s Amazing Make-Under

Photo: Twitter/ Donald Kravitz/Getty

Jersey Shore star, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, has just lost another five pounds… by removing all of her bronzer.

The “Princess of Poughkeepsie” has shed a ton of weight recently, along with her self-tanner, false lashes, and hair extensions. Snooki tweeted this au naturale picture, spurring a slew of flattering messages from followers and fashionistas alike.

Snooki sent some social networking love back to all of the shocked tweeters who complimented her new make-under, writing, “You guys really know how to put a smile on my face! Love you all beyond words”.

Snooki’s self-described “no make up day” comes on the heels of fellow Shore castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s sans-makeup photo shoot.

Which Snooki look do you prefer?