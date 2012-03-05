Nicole Scherzinger Launches Limited Edition Press-On Nails

Former Pussy Cat Dolls lead singer and X-Factor judgeNicole Scherzinger is still in the business of providing that show-stopping quality. With the launch of her new limited edition imPRESS press-on manicure for Broadway Nails, Scherzinger is bringing star-worthy nails to the masses.

As the new celebrity spokeswomen for Broadway Nails, Scherzinger said the nine styles in her limited-edition collection were inspired by the flowers and sky of her home state, Hawaii, as well as her love of fashion and music.

“It’s the ultimate accessory to express your own personal style, ithelps you achieve a salon perfect manicure in literally seconds,” said Scherzinger.

Like other stick-on nail polishes out there, imPRESS nails provide all of the benefits of a salon manicure without any of the hassle. It uses a pressure-sensitive adhesive withno-damage removal, noglue and noacetone soak.

“imPRESS Press-On color nails look like asalon gel, but it is much faster to apply and take off … and change,” explains Scherzinger.

What are Scherzinger’s favorites to wear on stage?On &On, a white base adorned with black music notesand Don’t Wanna, a starry night sky.

The nails will be available May 2012 in Walmart and CVS stores nationwidein 6 patterns ($7.99) and 3 colors($5.99).