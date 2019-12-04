Whoa—Nicole Scherzinger Chopped Off All Her Super-Long Hair

Just this past weekend, the Pussycat Dolls reunited for a performance on the finale of the U.K.’s The X Factor. Nicole Scherzinger hit the stage with her usual waist-length black hair. And today, it’s already gone. The singer walked the red carpet at The Fashion Awards Monday night, surprising everyone with her new bob. We’ve never seen Scherzinger’s hair quite this short—actually, we don’t think we’ve ever seen her hair even close to this short. But it’s chic as hell.

Scherzinger subtly posted a gorgeous red carpet shot of herself at the award show, in which she’s wearing a bespoke Julien X Gabriela jet Swarovski crystal gown, with shimmering crystal chain fringes details. Her makeup featured dark eyeliner, lots of lashes and a nude lip. She didn’t say who was responsible for her hair so we don’t know who chopped it all off. But it does look real—not like a wig. The trendy blunt bob hits right around her chin.

If Nicole Scherzinger even cut off her iconic long hair, that must mean the bob trend isn’t going anywhere. If you wanted to take the plunge, now’s the time. Scherzinger joins celebrities including Ashley Benson, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid—just to name a few. Now, if Scherzinger’s hair does turn out to be a wig, we’re going to be seriously shook. And we’ll also beg her to cut it off for real because the short style fits her flirty personality perfectly.

