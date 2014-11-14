Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie Talks Bright Hair, How to Pull Off Dark Lips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Nicole Richie talks about how colored hair has changed her style overall, and has helped her to trim her closet. [Yahoo! Style]

2. Want an easier way to apply your eyeshadow? You need to learn these 6 hacks. [Daily Makeover]

3. Think you waste too much time on Pinterest? It could be your career – some of the top pinners make $250k! [StyleCaster]

4. We’ve all talked ad nauseum about Kim Kadashian’s latest magazine cover, but do you want to shine like she does? Learn how. [The Cut]

5. Not sure you can pull off dark lipstick? Here are 15 celebrities who prove you can. [Popsugar Beauty]