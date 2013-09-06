Best of the Week: Nicole Richie’s Sleek Bob, Emma Watson’s French Braid, More

From New York, to London, and all the way to Venice, the stars showed no signs of jet lag this week as they put their best faces forward. As some stars like Nicole Richie and Rosie Huntington-Whitely tried to hold on to the last few days of summer with their glowing skin and gold eyeshadows, other beauties like Olivia Wilde and Jourdan Dunn chose to embrace the coming season and rock darker hues on the lid and soft blushes on the cheeks.

One thing the celebs did agree on though, was the hair. It’s all about sleek, shiny strands this fall, so keep your locks healthy and glossy this autumn, girls! Click through the slideshow above for more beauty looks to recreate all fall long.

More From Beauty High:

Hairstylist on Emma Watson: “The Pixie Cut Was a Rebirth For Her”

15 Wedding Hairstyle Ideas For Short Hair

8 Braided Hairstyles to Dress Up your Boring Ponytail