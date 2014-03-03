Nicole Richie’s Purple Hair: It’s Real This Time (We Think)

After last week’s Instagram seen ’round the world of Nicole Richie’s photoshopped purple hair, we were a bit bummed that Richie hadn’t finally gone for the plunge and dyed her hair a fun hue. Don’t get us wrong, Nicole would look amazing with any hair color, but we really go nuts when celebrities brave the world of pastel hair dye. Today, Richie’s husband Joel Madden posted the above picture to Instagram with the caption, “My girl” and our hearts practically exploded.

MORE: Pastel Hair Dye: Everything You Need to Know About the Trend

Taking caution as to not be faked out by an edited photo (that can again be added to our lilac hair Pin boards, of course), we dug a bit deeper. Kelly Osbourne, the woman who was wearing purple hair before it was a trend, was apparently responsible for nudging Nicole in the pastel direction. Posting a photo of the two together — with purple hair — at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Kelly captioned the photo “Guess took the bet & dyed there hair MY color @nicolerichie” and made our hair dreams come true.

Now that we believe it’s actually real due to not one, but two social media sources, tell us: What do you think of Nicole Richie’s purple hair? Sound off in the comments below!