StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: The Secrets Behind Nicole Richie’s Purple Hair, Organic Lip Balms, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: The Secrets Behind Nicole Richie’s Purple Hair, Organic Lip Balms, More

Rachel Adler
by

nicole richie with purple hair

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. If you have straight, fine hair, you need to know these styling tricks. [Huffington Post]

2. If you still can’t get over Nicole Richie’s hair, get the full scoop on the look (and what she used to dye it). [People StyleWatch]

3. Crushing over celebrity hairstyles but not sure if you want to make the cut? Try on over 4000+ styles to figure out what might work for you! [Try On!]

4. Since you tend to lick a lot of your lip balm off your lips, go the all-natural route with these organic balms. [Daily Makeover]

5. Will silver hair become the new “it” color? This editorial is making a strong case for the metallic look. [Byrdie]

Image via @NicoleRichie

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share