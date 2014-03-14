Beauty Buzz: The Secrets Behind Nicole Richie’s Purple Hair, Organic Lip Balms, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. If you have straight, fine hair, you need to know these styling tricks. [Huffington Post]

2. If you still can’t get over Nicole Richie’s hair, get the full scoop on the look (and what she used to dye it). [People StyleWatch]

3. Crushing over celebrity hairstyles but not sure if you want to make the cut? Try on over 4000+ styles to figure out what might work for you! [Try On!]

4. Since you tend to lick a lot of your lip balm off your lips, go the all-natural route with these organic balms. [Daily Makeover]

5. Will silver hair become the new “it” color? This editorial is making a strong case for the metallic look. [Byrdie]

Image via @NicoleRichie