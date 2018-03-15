Nicole Richie Just Put a Chic Twist on This Kid’s Hairstyle

Leave it to Nicole Richie to keep things interesting on the beauty front. As far as we’re concerned, her lavender bob is a major part of Hollywood hair history, so we’re always on the lookout for her next mane move.

Yesterday, the reality star and House of Harlow designer moderated a reading of artist and activist Cleo Wade‘s new book “Heart Talk”, looking chic as ever in a throwback ‘do.

Pigtails have historically been delegated as a child’s hairstyle, but common sense has taught us that we can wear them whenever and however we please. By adding some major texture to her naturally wavy locks, Richie has succeeded in pulling off that “I just woke up, let me throw up my hair and still look effortlessly gorgeous” vibe.

While we love when celebs make public appearances in intricate hairstyles that need to be seen from every angle, we’re just as inspired when they take a classic look and give it a chic, but easy update. Who else is counting this as spring beauty inspo?