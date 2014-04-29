Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie Covers Paper Mag, Beyonce Talks Societal Pressures on Girls, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz



1. Alison Brie of “Mad Men” got a ’70s makeover you need to see. [Byrdie]

2. Love the cat eye but ready for a new look? Try flipping it upside down! [The Beauty Department]

3. Nicole Richie is on the cover of Paper Mag in all of her purple hair glory. [Paper]

4. In a new behind-the-scenes look at her video for “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce talks about the pressures on girls to be beautiful. [Daily Mail]

5. Want to have supermodel hair? Here’s what Miranda Kerr does to her locks. [Daily Makeover]