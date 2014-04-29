StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie Covers Paper Mag, Beyonce Talks Societal Pressures on Girls, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie Covers Paper Mag, Beyonce Talks Societal Pressures on Girls, More

Augusta Falletta
by
nicole richie paper magazine

via Paper Magazine

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Alison Brie of “Mad Men” got a ’70s makeover you need to see. [Byrdie]

2. Love the cat eye but ready for a new look? Try flipping it upside down! [The Beauty Department]

3. Nicole Richie is on the cover of Paper Mag in all of her purple hair glory. [Paper]

4. In a new behind-the-scenes look at her video for “Pretty Hurts,” Beyonce talks about the pressures on girls to be beautiful. [Daily Mail]

5. Want to have supermodel hair? Here’s what Miranda Kerr does to her locks. [Daily Makeover]

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share