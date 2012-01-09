Nicole Richie Only Owns Three Beauty Products

You would expect a girl who has everything to have a little bit more in her makeup bag (even if she doesn’t know how to use it), but apparently socialite-turned-designer Nicole Richie limits her beauty bag to three products – under eye concealer, Maybelline mascara and an eyelash curler.

While the starlet admits she can do her own hair, she told Instyle that when it comes to makeup, she’s lost. “I actually don’t know how to put on makeup—at all,” she said. “I have to get it done every time I want to wear makeup. I do not know how to wear it at all. It’s so bad.”

We have to say for a woman notorious for her eyeliner, we are pretty amazed that she doesn’t even own any!