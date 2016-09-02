Nicole Richie Hates Makeup, But Doesn’t Fault You If You Love It

The latest celebrity trend: staying away from makeup, at least from time to time. From Kylie Jenner to Jennifer Lopez, everyone has jumped on the bandwagon of late, posting no-makeup selfies to Instagram and even hitting the red carpet sans foundation or mascara (we’re looking at you, Alicia Keys). And today, Nicole Richie joined that badass girl gang, telling People that she really prefers to do without makeup most of the time.

“I stay away from makeup, because it clogs my skin,” she told them. “I feel the most like myself when I don’t have any on, and so that’s the road that I go down.” That said, she has no hate for those who do choose to apply eyeshadow or whatever. “I wouldn’t say that I’m against it, because I know people that really get joy and feel the most like themselves when they put on makeup,” she said.

“That’s probably the one rule that I do,” she added during an offscreen chat with People. “Some people love to wear makeup and that’s their thing. They like it. They’re comfortable in it. It’s not something that I would do. I like having a bare face. That’s me.”

So what does she put on her face? “I have dry skin, so I have to moisturize all the time,” she told the mag. And let’s all welcome her to the sunscreen club: “I just this year am seriously getting into sunscreen,” she dished. Better late than never.

Richie added that she’s learned a lot since her twenties. For starters, she knows now “not to over-tweeze my eyebrows,” she said, and “to always wax your legs—don’t shave … because eventually you won’t have any hair on your legs. You just wax it off.” You really do learn something new every day.

Richie rounded things out by letting us know that she really doesn’t borrow clothes from her younger sister, Sofia Richie (who happens to be Justin Bieber‘s girlfriend). “It’s hard for me to steal clothes from other people’s closets, because I’m so short,” she said. “So, I just have to stick with my own.” Subtle shade, or just a bit of honesty? Decide for yourself—video below.