Nicole Richie’s Hot New Hair Color

Before -circa May 2009

Photo: John Parra/FilmMagic.com. After- circa December 2009

Photo: Charley Gallay/WireImage

Nicole Richie, the quintessential BoHo babe, recently traded in her sandy blonde mane for a rich and sophisticated chocolate brown shade.

I have to say, I love the new color. Her original blonde locks looked generic and a bit too “done.” The darker color really brings out her beautiful brown eyes gives her skin a natural glow. Isn’t it amazing what a simple color change can do? Sometimes that’s all it takes to refresh your look.

Back in the day, when Nicole was hanging out with Paris Hilton and living The Simple Life, she wasn’t someone who I ever thought I would look to for style inspiration. But now, thanks to her new focus on family and toned down style, I’m pleasantly surprised by how much I’m loving her beauty choices.I could totally see myself wearing that color and the bangs look super cute.

What do you think of Nicole’s new ‘do? It is a direct hit or a total miss?