How To Do Nicole Richie’s French-To-Fishtail Braid

Photo: © Michael Buckner/WireImage

Nicole Richie always wears the coolest-looking braids, and at Ella Moss’s 10-year anniversary celebration in LA, she showed off yet another impressive, plaited look. What makes Nicole’s textured version so hip (besides the fact that we just saw a similar look on the runway) is that it starts out as French braids at the top and flows down into a fishtail toward the end. Our friends at BellaSugar have the lowdown on how to recreate her fun style.

Try on braids in the Makeover Studio!

Start by applying a mattifying, texture-enhancing cream to damp strands. Blow-dry the hair with your fingers for a tousled effect.

After parting hair down the middle, French braid one side beginning about an inch-and-a-half down the part. (You could also do a single side braid.)

Once you’ve French-braided the hair about an inch or two past the ear, start your fishtail braid. Repeat on the other side of the part. Tip: to keep the style looking perfectly imperfect, you can always alternate the thickness of the strands woven into the braids.



Try on Nicole Richie’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

More from BellaSugar

How to Get Rid of Pasty Legs

Whitney Port Shares Her Top Summer Beauty Picks

Your Summer Heat Wave Must-Have Kit