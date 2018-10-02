Nicole Richie is Embracing Her Curls and We Hope She Never Stops

Nicole Richie has long been a “best friend in our head,” meaning we’re not actually friends, but we’d probably get along really well if we ever did meet. This is due in part to our admiration for her laid back, yet elevated sense of style, which certainly extends to her beauty choices.

Over the years, she’s divulged both totally attainable hair, makeup and skin secrets, while also embracing her natural features on and off the red carpet. As of late, she seems to be more comfortable than ever with her curly hair and honestly, we’re obsessed with the final look every time.

Yesterday, the fashion designer and actress let her textured strands flow freely at the Baby2Baby & Huggies Playdate event, and though we don’t know exactly what products should be credited for her flawless ‘do, this probably isn’t the first time she’s used them.

Practically all summer, Richie has worn the same look to various high-profile events, including the latest edition of Refinery29’s 29Rooms opening night (above), where she matched a shimmery gold smoky eye with her golden strands.

The old mantra goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” right? Well, here’s hoping Richie continues to inspire us all with her sun-kissed curls. And if you’re a fellow curly girl looking for that perfect styler (because when aren’t we?), here’s a starter list of affordable options.