Nicole Richie Goes Back To Blonde

Megan McIntyre
by

Usually when fall rolls around, most celebs will ditch their summery blonde locks in favor of a darker, moodier hue. Nicole Richie has never liked playing by the rules and her new hair look is no exception. The gorgeous chopped her hair and dyed it a sunny blonde. Our friends at Hollywood Life got the scoop on Nicole’s cute new ‘do. Check it out!

Nicole_richie_blonde_celebrity_makeover.jpg

Nicole Richie got a major makeover on Aug. 25 and thankfully shared a pic for her fans! The petite beauty dyed and cut her dark brown locks into a bright blonde bob! Celebrity stylist Andy Lecompte chopped off Nicole’s long tresses into a seriously adorable cropped cut. Celeb colorist George Papakinolas took Nicole from a dark chestnut brown to a golden blonde. I think this makeover makes Nicole look amazing. I love everything about this new style. What about you? Are you a fan or do you prefer her darker, longer ‘do?

Contributed by Marta Topran

Try on Nicole’s looks through the years now!

