Nicole Richie’s Blue Hair Makes a Comeback: Will She Keep It This Time?

Nicole Richie has never been one to sit back and play it safe, but her latest whirlwind experimentation with hair color practically has our heads spinning. First opting for a purple hue (at the request of her daughter), Richie’s hair color inspired a purple dye boom in Hollywood, and just when we were all getting used to the lilac hue, she went and changed things up on us with blue hair — which lasted no longer than a weekend. Back to the old purple ways, Nicole was just settling into her pastel identity.

Now, debuting the color on “Good Morning America,” Nicole’s back to blue, which was properly timed for the 4th of July weekend. Her colorist, Daniel Moon, used PRAVANA ChromaSilk VIVIDS hair color to get the blue hue. Anyone’s guess is as good as ours about whether or not the color will stay very long, but our money’s on another shocker not too far down the road.

What do you think of Nicole’s blue hair? Do you think she should keep it? Sound off in the comments below!