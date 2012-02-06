Nicole Pearl: Featured Expert Of The Week

When it comes to the highs and lows of working in the media industry, Nicole Pearl has seen it all, been ASKED to do it all and has still managed to come out on top. This former Midwestern girl got her start as a beauty assistant in NYC and quickly moved up through the ranks to expert blogger and TV darling, solidifying a prime spot for herself as your ultimate go-to style guru.

These days, she’s all about helping regular girls like us primp and pretty to our heart’s content without the ego. After all, with the tagline “beauty shouldn’t be a bitch,” you know this girl is all about keeping it real.

Have a beauty or style-related question for Nicole? “Ask an Expert, Be an Expert” is our snazzy forum found in theAdvice section,where you can ask any style, beauty, shopping or random question and get answers from the community and our Featured Experts!

To post a question for Nicole, head over to our advice section now, or for more information on her and her bookmark-worthy blog, check out her StyleCaster profile here.