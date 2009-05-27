Nicole Miller’s Fragrance Frenzy

Nicole Miller, the fashion designer who has been to known to say that she doesn’t like perfumes, is launching a new scent, Frenzy, and re-introducing her previously created scents that haven’t been sold since the Nineties, according to WWD.

Frenzy, the new addition to her fragrance collection, was created in partnership with Parlux Fragrances Inc. and perfumer Caroline Sabas of Givaudan to mirror the designer’s broad appeal in several age groups. The modern chypre, formulated with top notes of cassis sorbet, bright orange and clean aldehydes; a heart of yellow gardenia, exotic ylang-ylang, orange flower and violet leaf; and a drydown of black patchouli, oakmoss enveloped in white cedarwood, and amber, is a young and modern scent that is neither too florally nor too old. The packaging, designed by Dale Kan of Brandonology, is intended to similarly promote an edgy yet classic image while evoking Miller’s signature prints with its classic shape and modern details.

Frenzy is scheduled to launch in specialty stores and Nicole Miller boutiques at the beginning of August. While print advertising, featuring model Eliza Gower in a bronze dress designed by Miller, will begin running this fall.

A fan of Miller’s previously launched scents? They too will be available soon.

Frenzy eau de parfum 1.7 oz., $65; eau de parfum 3.4 oz, $95; soufflé shower cream, $35; body lotion, $45; body cream, $60.