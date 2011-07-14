Nicole Miller’s Bag Forces Us To Question How We Accessorize

I don’t know about you, but when I shop (or online shop, rather) for accessories, I’m drawn to anything and everything that is of a bright color. Perhaps it’s because most of my wardrobe consists of black and gray, but whatever the reason is–I look for wild and crazy colors to add to those pieces.

I also tend to think of my makeup as an accessory as well (or at times I think of it as the staple to my wardrobe, and plan my outfit around my makeup…but that’s an entirely different story). So, when Nicole Miller asked me to style looks with a new bag from her Fall 2011 collection, the first thing that came to mind was how I was going to mix and match my makeup with this new, chartreuse green bag.

And that of course brought about another question: When you get a new fun bag, or get ready for a night out, do you like to play around with your makeup based on your bright accessories? I certainly do, if the brights are enough fun!

In the slideshow above you can find myself, and one of my favorite girls in the world, Amanda Shortall (StyleCaster’s Account Exec) styling the bags with a few different makeup looks and clothing options. Let us know which is your favorite, and what you like to do!