Nicole Miller Launches New Signature Fragrance, Wants Anything But Conventional

Photos courtesy of Nicole Miller

Spring is in the air and what does it smell like? Well, in the case of Nicole Miller‘s latest scent, aptly self-titled, the season speaks of bold fruit and floral topnotes, grounded by warm woods undertones.

Developed in partner with Parlux Fragrances, Inc., the eau de parfum is Miller’s take on the modern gal.

“The woman I have in mind for this fragrance is smart and confident. She’s a lot of fun a high energy personality, warm, engaging with that special spark,” the designer chatted at the Saks Fifth Avenue launch event last night. “She loves to let people know she is there; she is someone people are attracted to and remember.”

Being memorable starts with the bottle. The light bronze flacon took Miller over a year to develop and pays homage to her Scottish roots with the Celtic detailing.

Despite the classic bottle, the New York-based designer wanted anything but staid for her fourth scent.

“With this fragrance I wanted to break away from the conventional and create a new dynamic.” Miller told us.

Nicole Miller signature fragrance is available now at Saks Fifth Avenue and Nicole Miller boutiques. $65 for 1.7 fl oz and $80 for 3.4 fl oz.



L to R: Nicole Miller and Saks salesperson.

More Beauty News We Love:

Elizabeth Arden Makeup Artist Lindsay Ebbin Chats Minamilist Makeup

Big Hair is Back! Celebs Try Out Volume

How to Pick the Best Red Lip for Your Skintone

Scent Hive