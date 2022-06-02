Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum So Much, She Joined the Company

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top. But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous. It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp. Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally.

“It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care,” Kidman said in a statement. According to the brand, the actor was looking for a clean and sustainable way to revive her curls after straightening, dyeing and damaging her hair for roles. She found Vegamour products made her strands “thicker, fuller and noticeably less frizzy.” A partnership was born.

“We hadn’t set out looking for a partner, but once I met Nicole it just made sense,” said CEO Dan Hodgdon in a statement. “We’re aligned across the board, from the importance of a natural, holistic approach to optimal hair wellness, to our focus on sustainability, biodiversity, social impact and product efficacy.”

Kidman is working on reviving her curl pattern. “When I was younger, I didn’t pay enough attention to my hair, especially considering the demands of my career,” she said. “I’ve realized that our hair deserves as much attention and care as we give to the rest of our bodies.” She’s reaching for three vegan keratin-infused Vegamour products to help, including the GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner.

“My perception of self-care has expanded,” she continued. “I am in tune with my hair, and all of the important elements of myself that impact my hair health.”

Another one of her favorites is the plant-based GRO Hair Serum, which promises to soothe the scalp and stimulate hair growth. In fact, the brand’s studies have shown an increase in hair density by 52 percent and a decrease in shedding by 76 percent. Fans swear they have thicker hair in three months. It seems Kidman agrees!

We can’t wait to see what else Kidman does with the brand as more and more products launch. Will she bring the ’90s curls back? A girl can hope.