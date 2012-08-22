Nicole Kidman Looks Smoking Hot, Unrecognizable in V

Nice movie stars don’t put their bare butts on magazine covers. But Nicole Kidman isn’t playing nice anymore: Her new Mario Testino-shot spread for V magazine’s travel issue is a far cry from her polished red carpet style.

The 45-year-old actress has been heading in an edgier direction lately. In her new film The Paperboy (by Precious director Lee Daniels), she plays a woman who writes letters to dozens of prison inmates before choosing one (John Cusack) as the man she wants to marry. (The film also features a beach scene that has Kidman’s character urinating all over Zac Efron after he gets stung by a school of jellyfish–yeah.) We’re hoping this means we can look forward to some crazy premiere outfits–maybe something in black patent leather?

What do you think of Kidman’s bare-it-all makeover?