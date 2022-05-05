Nicole Kidman Just Debuted a Surprisingly Short Curly Bob

Nicole Kidman is one of those classically beautiful actors who doesn’t change up their look very often. We got to see her incredible natural curls more often in the early 2000s but her color and style generally stay the same — until now. Kidman debuted a short haircut on Instagram that looks very real, unlike the wigs she usually wears for roles. Of course, we can’t be sure, but the curly bob is especially chic on her.

Kidman posted a behind-the-scenes photo on set of Amazon’s upcoming series Expats with writer/director Lulu Wang (The Farewell). “Back at work with the incomparable @ThumbeLulu,” she wrote, smiling at the camera. It’s a full slideshow of photos, in which you can see the blunt shape of her new cut when she turns to the side. It’s a major departure from her recent chest-length waves.

Kidman’s color looks a bit lighter, too, more on the blonde side of strawberry blonde.

We’ll be able to see Kidman’s hair in all its glory later this year when Amazon drops Expats that’s sure to be a huge hit. She stars alongside Chicago Med‘s Brian Tee.

The series is based on Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel “The Expatriates.” According to Deadline, it explores the story of an international community whose lives are bound together after a sudden family tragedy. Three women are at the center of the story: Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), Margaret (Kidman) and Hilary (Sarayu Blue). To say this is going to be a big smash is an understatement.

It’s possible, of course, that Kidman will be wearing wigs to play Margaret but we’ll just have to keep an eye on her red carpet beauty to find out.