Nicole Kidman’s Red Alert

Makeover alert! Nicole Kidman, who first came onto the scene as a redhead but has been blonde for years, has gone back to her roots. Our friends at HollywoodLife got the scoop on her beautiful new look.

Nicole Kidman has faced a lot of scrutiny over the years for the change in her looks. From her frozen forehead stage, to her overly-plumped lip obsession, she had quite the many beauty missteps. But, it looks like the Aussie actress is back on top of her beauty game. Nicole showed up to The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Luncheon on July 28 in Beverly Hills looking totally stunning! Her face looks soft and, most importantly, natural. Her lips are a gorgeous light red hue, and her cheeks are pretty and rosy. Her hair is absolutely to-die-for. Her long red locks look so lush and healthy. Overall, I’d say this is the best Nicole has looked in years! Do you agree? Are you happy to see Nicole looking so pretty again?

Contributed by Marta Topran