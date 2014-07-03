Nicole Guerriero Talks YouTube as a Career, Her Weirdest Comments, and More

Welcome to Vlogger Month on Beauty High! For the month of July, we’ll be featuring some of our favorite vloggers on the site, and finding out exactly how they do what they do. You’ll see the fun tutorial videos you know and love, get the behind-the-scenes of a vlogger set-up and you can look forward to exclusive interviews with the ladies you love the best.

With countless YouTube channels dedicated to all things beauty, finding the standouts can be a bit daunting. Everyone’s got a smokey eye tutorial and enough haul videos to last a lifetime, but what really separates a great YouTube vlogger from the rest is the passion and personality behind their videos. One of our favorite ladies to watch for hours on end is Nicole Guerriero (or Nguerriero19 for those of you familiar with the site), partly because of her killer hair and makeup skills, and partly because when you watch her videos, you feel like you’re hanging out with your funny, quirky best friend.

This past week, we caught up with Nicole at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party with Caress Body Wash. After getting our hair braided and breaking out the selfie skills for a few pictures, we chatted with Nicole about exactly what it’s like to be a YouTube success.

Beauty High: When did you first realize that you could make YouTube a career?

Nicole Guerriero: It took a while, but once I hit 100,000 subscribers, I realized I could quit my job and do this for real. Companies were coming to me for sponsorships and I was being sought out by people for partnerships. It became a real career, and I love it.

What’s something your followers don’t know about you?

Honestly, I feel like my subscribers know everything about me because I’m so open. I’m a total goofball, and they can see that in the videos. I’m a weird cat lady. A lot of people think I’m always out going places, but really I’m a homebody. I love being home.

Considering how many subscribers you have, you get a ton of comments, and some of them are bound to be strange. What’s the weirdest comment you’ve gotten?

I know this is so weird, but I get a lot of comments from people who are essentially weird old men, asking me to do videos with just my feet showing. Sometimes they ask me to model shoes. It’s the foot fetish people. I never respond to them, though. It’s too weird.

What’s the best part about being a vlogger?

I love inspiring girls to feel confident in themselves. That’s my favorite comment that I get, actually. Girls telling me they feel more confident with the help of my videos.

With the good comes the tough. What are some things you still struggle with in your videos?

Getting my words out. When I speak too quickly I mess things up and it becomes this big jumble, so it’s really just speaking in front of the camera. Four years later, that’s still what I’m working on.

Being from Tampa, Florida, you must have good summer makeup tips.

Yes! Primer and setting spray are life changing. They really beat the heat and keep everything locked on your face. I do primer first, then L’Oreal Magic Nude Foundation (which turns from liquid to powder, so it’s perfect for the hot weather) and then the setting spray afterwards. Nothing moves once I’m done.

To watch Nicole on YouTube, head over to her channel!