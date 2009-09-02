Nicole Darmanin of Mario Badescu Shares Her Top 10 Must-Have Products

Nicole Darmanin, Mario Badescu‘s public relations manager, definitely knows a thing or two about beauty… At 14 years of age she started her career as a “shop girl” in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Her love for fashion and beauty took her to New York City’s FIT where she obtained a degree in Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing. Her experience in sales, product development, makeup artistry, spa management and public relations make her a force to reckon with. Here are her top ten beauty picks, be sure to take note. Then head over to 320 East 52nd Street to experience one of New York’s best-kept secrets for a MB signature facial, attracting clients like Naomi Campbell and Martha Stewart, you’ll be sure to get top of the line treatment.

1.”Besides making my blowouts last an extra day, this oil absorbing spray smells fantastic.”

KMS California Makeover Spray, $13.59, at KMSCalifornia.com

2. “I live in sunglasses. These have a great shape and I love the cheerful color.”

Ray-Ban RB 2146 Cats 1000, $129, at Rayban.com

3. “I love peachy corals but they can be tricky to wear. This one is shiny and sheer, the perfect texture and shade.”

Stila SPF 20 Shine Lip Color in Charlotte, $22, at Sephora.com

4. “Armour glosses come in amazing colors and have staying power. Nirvana is a clear shimmery pink that you can wear with anything.”

Armour Beauty Lip gloss in Nirvana, $19, at ArmourBeauty.com

5 & 6. “Lia Sophia makes the most beautiful jewels, they get noticed every single time I wear them. I always keep an extra ring or bracelet in my bag in case I decide to switch things up after work.”

Lia Sophia Bohemian Cuff and Ring at StyleCaster.com

7. “I use this spray before moisturizer, after the gym and whenever I touch up my makeup.”

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater, $8, at MarioBadescu.com

8. “I keep this liquid pimple treatment on me at all times, it really stops blemishes right in their tracks.”

Mario Badescu Buffering Lotion, $17, at MarioBadescu.com

9. “This oil free gel serum keeps my skin soft and hydrated without clogging pores. It saves my skin during long flights.”

Mario Badescu Herbal Hydrating Serum, $30, at MarioBadescu.com

10. “This teeny tiny compact is perfect for banishing shine throughout the day.”

Three Custom Color Specialists Translucent Pressed Powder, $22.50, at DermStore.com

11. “It’s amazing how just a subtle dusting of bronzer can brighten the complexion. This one is perfect for my olive skin.”

Becca Mineral Bronzing Powder, $40, at BeccaBeauty.com