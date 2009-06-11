Nicky Kinnaird, founder of Space NK, has built her entire career around her incredible ability to recognize the best of all things beauty. With an eclectic mix of unique products inspired by and acquired during Kinnaird’s travels, Space NK carries only products that Kinnaird personally believes in. Now, with over 55 stores in the UK alone (and 3 in the NY area), Space NK has become one of the most iconic sources of the world’s best beauty brands. And here, Nicky Kinnaird shares her must have products – from the woman who really has tried them all.<a href=" http://www.spacenk.com/product/shop+by+brand/md+skincare/skincare/300000185+alpha+beta+daily+body+peel.do” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>



1. “This peel helps to minimize pores and keep congestion at bay.”

MD Skincare Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel, $75, spacenk.com

2. “Eye make up remover, cleanser, toner and daily exfoliant in one handy pot – who could ask for more?”

Eve Lom Cleanser, $95, spacenk.com

3. “Loaded with rose extracts and botanical waxes, this balm makes chapped lips a thing of the past.”

By Terry Baume de Rose SPF 15, $58, spacenk.com

4. “An imperceptive cheat to brighten the eye area – I panic if I have forgotten mine!”

By Terry – Touche Veloutee #3, $92, spacenk.com

5. “The perfect pop of summer color.”

Chantecaille Lip Chic in Amaryllis, $30, spacenk.com

6. “This uplifting citrus scent reminds me of summer in the Southern Mediterranean.”

Space NK Laughter Eau de Toilette, $80, spacenk.com

7. “Instant radiant health in stick form.”

Nars The Multiple in Maui, $37, spacenk.com

8. “The highest concentration of glycolic in a non-irritating solution, use 10 minutes, once a week, for baby soft and radiant skin.”

NaturaBisse Glyco Extreme Peel, $225, spacenk.com

9. “A potent cocktail of Hyaluronic Acid, peptides, and antioxidants to banish dark circles, puffiness, and minimize fine lines.”

Zelens Intensive Triple Action Eye Cream, $160, spacenk.com