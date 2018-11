Nicki Minaj unveiled the first image of her new Pink Friday fragrance on Twitter today. The flacon, set to debut in September, is one part Jean Paul Gaultier, one part C3PO and all Nicki, right down to signature pink fringe. When asked by a fan what the juice would smell like, the artist tweeted, “Like angels playing.”

Will you be spritzing on some eau de Minaj this fall?

