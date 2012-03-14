Nicki Minaj’s Craziest Wigs: The Good & The Not So Good

Have you seen Allure’s April issue? I mean how could you not with Nicki Minaj donning a HUGE pink wig on the cover? Nicki is no stranger to bold, statement-making wigs. Throughout her career she has graced magazine covers and red carpets alike with wigs ranging from curly to straight and every color under the rainbow.

We’ve rounded up some of Nicki’s most memorable wigs in honor of her Allure cover. From bad dye-jobs to unfortunate bangs, Nicki has definitely had her ups and downs when it has come to beauty, but one thing we know for sure — she stays true to herself.

