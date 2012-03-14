Nicki Minaj’s Craziest Wigs: The Good & The Not So Good

Have you seen Allure’s April issue? I mean how could you not with Nicki Minaj donning a HUGE pink wig on the cover? Nicki is no stranger to bold, statement-making wigs. Throughout her career she has graced magazine covers and red carpets alike with wigs ranging from curly to straight and every color under the rainbow.
We’ve rounded up some of Nicki’s most memorable wigs in honor of her Allure cover. From bad dye-jobs to unfortunate bangs, Nicki has definitely had her ups and downs when it has come to beauty, but one thing we know for sure — she stays true to herself.
What do you think of Nicki's fake locks?
Nicki Minaj in the Allure April 2012 Cover Story
Nicki Minaj showed up to the 2010 MTV Video Music with this pink wig marking her signature style.
At the 2010 American Music Awards, Nicki rocked the popular dip-dye trend with her blonde wig and kelly green tips.
Nicki certainly made a statement at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards with this "Bride of Frankenstein"-esq wig.
We prefer this wig from the 2011 Billboard Music Awards over the look she wore back in 2010. You can see Nicki's wig style evolving.
Never afraid of color, Nicki's wig at the 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards made a definite statement on the red carpet.
We aren't going to lie, we were a litte surprised with Nicki was seated next to Anna Wintour last fashion week, but apparently her blonde wig made a good impression.
Nicki's green curly wig blended in with the backdrop at the Versace for H&M Fashion Show this fall.
Probably our favorite look, we loved Nicki's curly, light pink wig that she wore to the 2011 American Music Awards.
Nicki seemed to be toning down the drama at the Billboard's Sixth Annual Women in Music Event, but we are sure she has something spectacular up her sleeve.