Nicki Minaj Signs Fragrance Deal

We’ve been waiting for this one for awhile, and now it has finally been confirmed – Nicki Minaj will indeed be launching her debut scent this year. In collaboration with Give Back Brands LLC (who worked with Justin Bieber on Someday), the fragrance will launch in department stores this fall.

Minaj said in a statement to WWD, “I have always been a huge fan of great fragrances, this is yet another extension of my creative expression. I designed the scent and bottle with my Barnz in mind.”

We can only imagine that the bottle will be as bright and full of personality as most of her outfits are – we’re pulling for some sort of costume or wig design, to include full-on Minaj flare. Minaj also currently works with MAC on their Viva Glam campaign, creating a bubblegum pink lipstick for the cause and obviously instilling her personality in the project.

What do you think is next for the pop superstar? And, what do you think her scent will smell like? Let us know in the comments below!

Image via SIPA