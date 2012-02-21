Nicki Minaj & Ricky Martin Give You The Scoop On Viva Glam

We already knew that Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin were fronting MAC’s new Viva Glam products, and doing it quite well we may add, but now we have a sneak peek into what their thoughts are on the campaign.

The duo, who shot their ads with famous photographer David LaChapelle last July, clearly felt close to the cause. Promoting a pink lipstick and lip conditioner respectively, Nicki talks above about her excitement about the campaign, noting that “I wanted to hug everyone that worked at MAC for giving me this opportunity.”

Ricky also was extremely grateful to be tied to the cause, saying that “We want to think about things that really matter, and obviously HIV/AIDS is one of those.”

Watch the video above to get the full scoop on their thoughts on the campaign (plus a close-up view of Nicki’s fabulous makeup look), and head to maccosmetics.com to purchase the products.

[People]