Nicki Minaj For MAC: More Gaga Associations?

Oh to be an avant-garde musician who only wants to change the world with pink hair and a killer bootie, but have to constantly be compared to a petite freak with an insane voice. One’s hip hop and the other’s pop electro is there really anything to compare? Nicki Minaj has even taken to Twitter to denounce those who say that calling her fans “barbies” is knocking off Lady Gaga‘s “little monsters.”

Real or manufactured rivalry aside, apparently the bold girls of music are bound for M.A.C. After Gaga’s collab, Minaj confirmed she would be doing collaborating as well, and now we have the deets. Nickis exclusive shade will only be available for purchase four Fridays, beginning Friday, November 26 while supplies last, exclusively at MA.C. Cosmetics.

The pink haired one explained, MACs Pink Nouveau was my favourite lipstick for years, but its all about Pink Friday!

I’m just happy to have them both bring on the freaks, monsters, barbies and shades of pink!



Images Courtesy of M.A.C