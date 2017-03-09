Nicki Minaj Just Got Long Hair to Her Ankles, and No, We’re Not Exaggerating

I think we can all agree that Nicki Minaj does whatever the hell she wants, without regard to you, or us, or anyone else, because she is a strong, independent woman, who just DGAF. And because of that, we have no choice but to applaud the hell out of her. And in another act only fit for Minaj, the singer has gotten insanely long extensions that quite literally reach her calves and ankles. Yup.

We can only really present this to you in the most shoulder-shrugging of ways, because, hey, it’s Nicki Minaj. But the singer posted a video to Instagram of herself swinging her long-ass hair to and fro, with the caption, “Inches bih…” Of course, her fans went crazy, filling the comments with, “You so extra, I love it,” and “gorgeous!!” with a zillion heart-eyes emojis.

We feel the need to point out that Minaj’s hair did not just magically grow overnight, and that she’s clearly wearing insanely thick, long extensions. And we also cannot imagine how tangled these suckers must get by the end of the day. But go forth, Nicki, and slay the world with your floor-length hair. We won’t follow you, but we’ll clap behind you.