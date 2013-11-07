Want: This Eyeshadow Called ‘Nic Cage Raking Leaves on a Brisk October Afternoon’

What: Ah, fall: A time to change up your makeup game, and revel in the changing leaves. And Nicolas Cage‘s amazing film catalog. Which is why this amazing eyeshadow—called “Nic Cage Raking Leaves on a Brisk October Afternoon”— is absolutely necessary. It’s made by vegan-friendly “makeup and geekery” company Shiro Cosmetics, and it’s totally a “National Treasure.” Pun intended.

Why: Because you love looking glamorous, almost as much as you love Nic Cage in “Vampire’s Kiss.” (Haven’t seen “Vampire’s Kiss?” Please run out and watch it immediately). Plus, it’s a highly wearable brown shade that’s as flattering as it is funny.

How: Wear the shade alone, or layer with creams and neutral tones. Pair with a gorgeous cat eye, a cozy sweater, and this amazing video of Nic Cage freaking out. Watch on repeat.

Nic Cage Raking Leaves On A Brisk October Afternoon, $6; at Shiro Cosmetics