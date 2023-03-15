Niall Horan Revealed His 22-Step Beauty Routine and, Well, Who Knew?!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Out of all the Vogue Beauty Secrets videos, from Olivia Wilde to Kendall Jenner to Lizzo, Niall Horan’s just might be the most surprising. Did you expect the singer and ex-One Directioner to have a 22-step skincare and haircare routine? I didn’t but I love it all. The man knows what he’s talking about when it comes to his skin and honestly, it’s refreshing. Toxic masculinity, where?! He’s not a teenager anymore. He’s 29 years old and he’s going to continue to look great well into his 30s (and 40s and 50s) with this routine.

In late January, Horan showed his more than five million TikTok followers how he keeps his skin clear with his simple routine. It went so viral (more than eight million views!), that Vogue tapped him to expand on it and show us all of his favorite tools, skincare and haircare products. Though he was teased for being a little “aggressive” with his skincare application (he is a cis straight man, after all), he declared himself a “skincare influencer.” Well, after a major Vogue video, now he sort of is.

“Over the years as I’ve grown up, obviously, I went through a lot of breakouts through work, through being on planes all the time, wearing makeup a lot and taking it off every day,” he says in the video. “And so it’s important to keep clean, hydrated, and go through a routine. And as I head into my thirties, I’m trying to keep the baby face for as long as possible.”

The first step in his haircare routine is mousse. He uses Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse ($48 at Nordstrom). “This is where I get the big hair,” he says.” He blows it dry with Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($429 at Sephora). He reveals he’s been dyeing his hair blonde since he was 12 years old but is sticking to “natural Niall” now.

For his skin, he starts by washing his face with Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse ($65 at Current Body). He then exfoliates 2-3 times a week with Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask ($36 at Make). I told you he knows what he’s doing! “When I was younger, I didn’t really care,” he admits. “I was a real boy about it. And just inconsistently use a cleanser and potentially maybe a moisturizer if I had one.”

He then uses a face streamer, the Vanity Planet Senia Hot & Cold Smart Steamer ($69 at Amazon

). After his skin is soft, he de-puffs his face with “the big silver balls,” saying, “Out of all the things that I use, I see the most effect of these.” Watch the rest of his skincare routine above and you’ll recognize some favorites that you use, too, like Ilia Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream ($46 at Sephora) and even learn about luxe new launches, like Element Eight Q2 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrate Correct Cream ($250 at Element Eight).