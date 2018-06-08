15 Products Made with the Skin Multitasker Niacinamide

There are a number of skin-care ingredients that offer versatility and work for various skin types and concerns. Hyaluronic acid, retinol, and the K-beauty favorite centella asiatica are just a few that fit under this category. But in recent years, another sciencey-sounding but pretty straightforward one is garnering all the hype: niacinamide.

Also known as vitamin B3, the molecule’s power lies in the fact that it’s water-soluble. This means that it can be easily absorbed into the body (fat-soluble vitamins are absorbed by lymph and stored inside major organs, only to be used when needed).

And since it dissolves so easily in water, niacinamide is a prime ingredient for restoring moisture to dry skin, among many other things, including brightness, smoothness, and more even.

“Niacinamide is a superstar antioxidant ingredient and found as a key ingredient in many of my favorite anti-aging skin-care products,” says Charlotte Cho, co-founder of Soko Glam. “It’s a well-studied ingredient that absorbs quickly into your skin, which increases antioxidant ability of the skin, improves skin-barrier function, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are also some studies that prove it can also decrease redness.”

It also plays well with other products in your skin-care routine; in fact, it’s pretty common to see the ingredient mixed in with other multipurpose ones, such as retinols, peptides, and acids. So how exactly do you use it?

Look for products that pair it with other moisturizing agents and always use before applying your sunscreen. Ahead are 15 products to get you started.