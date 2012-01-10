The Next Step in Male Grooming: Bro-tox?

Finding that perfect present for the guy in your life has been the million dollar question every time the holidays, birthdays, Valentine’s Day, or other gift-giving events come up. But apparently there may be a new addition to your man’s wish list this year, and it is not what you might expect.

Dr. Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, said: “Every year it seems like more and more men are getting Botox asgifts.”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, each year more than 300,000 men are getting Botox, also known as “Bro-tox.”

What do you think: Is Botox the new horizon for men in their grooming regimen or is this going too far?





