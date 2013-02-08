StyleCaster
News: Zooey Deschanel Explains How To Cut Your Bangs; First Magazine About Nails Debuts

Shannon Farrell
Bangs posterchild Zooey Deschanel gave some sound advice on trying fringe. “Don’t get wispy bangs. Make sure you commit to them.” —via People Style Watch

 —

Nail It!, the first ever consumer magazine devoted to nail trends, is hitting newsstands on February 19th and will start as a bimonthly published six times a year. —Nail It! Magazine

 —

It takes 28 days to see results from a new skincare product. That’ll teach us to not be so fickle. —via Glamour

 —

The fall runway shows just started in New York, but it’s already clear that matte nails and makeup are going to be the next big thing. —via Beauty High

