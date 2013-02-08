News: Zooey Deschanel Explains How To Cut Your Bangs; First Magazine About Nails Debuts

Bangs posterchild Zooey Deschanel gave some sound advice on trying fringe. “Don’t get wispy bangs. Make sure you commit to them.” —via People Style Watch

—

Nail It!, the first ever consumer magazine devoted to nail trends, is hitting newsstands on February 19th and will start as a bimonthly published six times a year. —Nail It! Magazine

—

It takes 28 days to see results from a new skincare product. That’ll teach us to not be so fickle. —via Glamour

—

The fall runway shows just started in New York, but it’s already clear that matte nails and makeup are going to be the next big thing. —via Beauty High