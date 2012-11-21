StyleCaster
News: Zooey Deschanel Makes A Beauty Confession, January Jones Goes Brunette

Megan Segura
by

152564700 682x1024 News: Zooey Deschanel Makes A Beauty Confession, January Jones Goes BrunetteShe may show up on the red carpet with amazing nail art, but Zooey Deschanel admits she’s very lazy when it comes to her nails. “If I don’t have my nails done, I’ll bite them,” the actress told People. “I don’t take care of them.” – via People

January Jones showed off a much darker ‘do recently when taking her son for a stroll. Is this new makeover for a movie, or is it here to stay? -via Just Jared

Miley Cyrus decided to go for an even shorter cut recently. Will she be going bald for the wedding? -via Us Magazine

Surprise, surprise: Kate Upton is just as pretty without makeup on. -via E! Online

