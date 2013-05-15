News: Zoe Saldana’s Naked Photo Shoot; Rihanna’s New Hair

Zoe Saldana shows off curly hair, a tattoo in a naked photo shoot for Allure. She also revealed that she may be bisexual. — via Allure

Rihanna has gotten another hair makeover. This time it’s a platinum blonde wig with bangs. — via Us Weekly

Want to see what $4,200 worth of Chanel No. 5 looks like? — via The Vivant

Not-for-profit organization Locks of Love, which collects hair to make wigs for children with alopecia, is in hot water for missing funds. — via Refinery29

It’s the ultimate guide to braids: 101 braided hairstyles to try. — via Beauty High