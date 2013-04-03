News: Zoe Saldana Threatens To Chop Off Her Hair; Bradley Cooper Unveils His Perm

In an interview in the latest issue of InStyle Hair, Zoe Saldana says she might want to “go really short” with her hair. “If I want to chop off my hair, I’ll take scissors and do one side before I even go to the hairdresser,” she says. “It’s all about trusting my instincts. Plus, that way I can’t change my mind!” — via Just Jared

—

The pink rollers are out, and Bradley Cooper is showing off his curly perm on the set of his new film. — via People StyleWatch

—

We can’t get enough of Drew Barrymore‘s beauty tutorials! In her latest video, she shares her clever manicure tip. — via PopSugar Beauty

—

These recent celebrity makeovers are just jaw-dropping. — via Beauty High

—

Sorry, underage Snooki wannabes. New Jersey has banned indoor tanning for minors under 17. — via American Academy of Dermatology

—

Celebrate Earth Month with these 8 eco-friendly nail polishes. — via SheFinds

—

Demi Lovato‘s spiked manicure looks cool, but seems kind of…dangerous? — via Glamour